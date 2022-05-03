Possible propane tank explosion sends plume of smoke over Vancouver neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A late-night fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood shocked residents Monday evening.

A billowing cloud of smoke could be seen over 5th Avenue and Carolina Street.

Reports on social media said an explosion was heard before the smoke could be seen.

Vancouver Fire Rescue crews said the fire took place on a second-floor balcony.

They said it was put out quickly. Nobody was hurt and there was no damage inside the apartment.

Officials said there is no clear evidence at this time that an explosion happened but said it may have been started by a propane tank.

