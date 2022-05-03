Menu

Fire

Possible propane tank explosion sends plume of smoke over Vancouver neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire sends large plume of smoke over Mount Pleasant neighbourhood' Fire sends large plume of smoke over Mount Pleasant neighbourhood
Neighbours in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood of Vancouver were shocked to see a large plume of smoke billowing over the area Monday night. No one was hurt but fire investigators are examining what happened.

A late-night fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood shocked residents Monday evening.

A billowing cloud of smoke could be seen over 5th Avenue and Carolina Street.

Reports on social media said an explosion was heard before the smoke could be seen.

Vancouver Fire Rescue crews said the fire took place on a second-floor balcony.

Trending Stories

They said it was put out quickly. Nobody was hurt and there was no damage inside the apartment.

Read more: 51-year-old woman stabbed in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2022

Officials said there is no clear evidence at this time that an explosion happened but said it may have been started by a propane tank.

