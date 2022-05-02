51-year-old woman stabbed in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old woman has been found dead in what Vancouver police is calling the city’s third homicide of the year.

The woman was found inside a Mount Pleasant apartment Sunday morning, according to police, after they investigated a disturbance inside a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue.

Around 2:30 a.m., they arrived and found the woman suffering from fatal stab wounds. She died at the scene.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid.

Meanwhile, Vancouver police are still investigating the deaths of Wu Shumin and Sun Yingying, found shot and killed in a car in February in a quiet Point Grey neighbourhood.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, who represents the Point Grey riding, told Global News he is aware “of allegations of organized crime involvement” in the double-homicide, but he said he cannot comment on police investigations.

“The brutal shootings of two women in my otherwise peaceful and quiet home community came as a shock to many of my neighbours and friends, and certainly to me,” Eby stated.

— With files from Sam Cooper