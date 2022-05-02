Menu

Crime

51-year-old woman stabbed in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2022

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police say Point Grey shooting a targetted attack' Vancouver police say Point Grey shooting a targetted attack
Vancouver police are investigating the first and second murders of 2022. Two women were shot in a vehicle in one of the city's most desirable neighbourhoods. Their murders shattered the early long weekend calm. Andrea Macpherson report. – Feb 21, 2022

A 51-year-old woman has been found dead in what Vancouver police is calling the city’s third homicide of the year.

The woman was found inside a Mount Pleasant apartment Sunday morning, according to police, after they investigated a disturbance inside a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue.

Around 2:30 a.m., they arrived and found the woman suffering from fatal stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Read more: Police look at organized crime connections to Vancouver double-homicide

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid.

Click to play video: 'Victims of Point Grey murders identified' Victims of Point Grey murders identified
Victims of Point Grey murders identified – Feb 21, 2022

Read more: Investigation continues after 2 women shot and killed on quiet Vancouver street

Meanwhile, Vancouver police are still investigating the deaths of Wu Shumin and Sun Yingying, found shot and killed in a car in February in a quiet Point Grey neighbourhood.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, who represents the Point Grey riding, told Global News he is aware “of allegations of organized crime involvement” in the double-homicide, but he said he cannot comment on police investigations.

“The brutal shootings of two women in my otherwise peaceful and quiet home community came as a shock to many of my neighbours and friends, and certainly to me,” Eby stated.

— With files from Sam Cooper

