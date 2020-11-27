Menu

Comments

Fire rips through North Vancouver townhouse early Friday morning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 5:10 pm
Fire crews in North Vancouver were called to a townhouse complex near Princess Avenue and 29th Street around 1 a.m. Friday. The first started inside one of the units and the damage is extensive.

A fire ripped through a North Vancouver townhouse early Friday morning.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. to the 3000-block of Princess Street after flames were seen coming from one of the units.

About 20 people were safely evacuated from the building.

Crews had to rescue one person who was in a wheelchair and couldn’t escape on their own.

Read more: Woman suffers serious burns in North Vancouver house fire

Another person was in medical distress when they were brought outside and had to be taken to hospital. Their injuries remain unknown at this time.

Crews said damage from the fire was limited to one unit of the building and there is still no word on the cause of the blaze.

