Fire rips through North Vancouver townhouse early Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A fire ripped through a North Vancouver townhouse early Friday morning.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. to the 3000-block of Princess Street after flames were seen coming from one of the units.

About 20 people were safely evacuated from the building.

Crews had to rescue one person who was in a wheelchair and couldn’t escape on their own.

1:49 Fire crews battle wildfire north of West Vancouver Fire crews battle wildfire north of West Vancouver – Jun 23, 2019

Read more: Woman suffers serious burns in North Vancouver house fire

Story continues below advertisement

Another person was in medical distress when they were brought outside and had to be taken to hospital. Their injuries remain unknown at this time.

Crews said damage from the fire was limited to one unit of the building and there is still no word on the cause of the blaze.