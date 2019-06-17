Woman suffers burns in North Vancouver house fire

A woman suffered significant burns in a house fire early Monday morning in the Deep Cove area of North Vancouver.

North Vancouver District assistant fire chief David Dales says firefighters were called to the home on Lima Road at 2 a.m.

“Our first engine company arrived, they presented with a fully engulfed structure fire that the fire actually breached through the roof,” Dales said.

He says firefighters quickly attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses or trees.

“We had one lone occupant from the house who exited on her own, and she was suffering from significant burns so she had been transported to a local hospital by B.C. Ambulance paramedics,” Dales added.

The home was significantly damaged.

The fire closed a portion of Mount Seymour Parkway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.