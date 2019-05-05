Fire rips through North Vancouver apartment building, displacing dozens

Dozens of residents are out of their homes after a fire damaged a North Vancouver apartment building early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the three-storey complex in the 1400-block of St. Andrews Avenue around 5 a.m. to find flames shooting out of a suite on the top floor.

North Vancouver Fire Department Chief Dan Pistilli said the fire started on the balcony of the suite before extending to the roof.

“There was extensive damage to two suites on the third floor, and water damage to the entire building,” Pistilli said.

No one was injured, but at least 40 people were displaced, the chief said, with no word on when they’ll be allowed back in their homes.

The residents are staying at an emergency management office while crews assess the damage.

Pistilli said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but added investigators are looking at smoking as a possibility.