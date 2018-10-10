Firefighter hurt in fall from ladder battling West Vancouver house fire

A West Vancouver firefighter was sent to hospital Wednesday evening, after falling from a ladder trying to extinguish a house fire.

Crews were called to the home on St. Giles Road in the British Properties at about 4:20 p.m. to reports of a kitchen fire, said assistant Chief Martin Leduc.

Three engines and a rescue unit initially arrived on scene to find the fire had spread into the home’s roof, and called in support from the City and District of North Vancouver.

Leduc said while crews were working to put the blaze down, one member was hurt.

“We’ve had a firefighter who has had a fall who has been sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure who has an injury,” he said.

“He’s in good condition.”

Leduc added that the residents were home at the time of the fire and initially tried to put it out themselves. He said no one from the home was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Leduc said there were no indications of anything suspicious.

The home suffered heavy damage to the upper floors, along with water damage throughout.