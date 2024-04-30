Community safety forum to be held in White Rock as stabbing suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

As a memorial grows for the 26-year-old victim of a stabbing in White Rock, B.C., last week there is some relief that a man has been arrested in the case.

Kulwinder Singh Sohi was attacked shortly after 9 p.m. on April 23 on the community’s popular beach promenade.

He died at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers supported by the Integrated Emergency Response Team had arrested a 28-year-old Surrey man in connection with the death.

The man has not yet been charged so his name has not been released.

Officials have also not yet released the location of the arrest.

A meeting is set to be held in White Rock at the community centre on Tuesday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for residents to ask questions from RCMP and city officials.

Sohi, a 26-year-old Red Seal plumber, was stabbed just 48 hours after another man was stabbed in the neck in the same part of White Rock.

The suspects in both cases had similar descriptions, but police have not formally connected the two.

The initial attack left Jadinder Singh, who had come to Canada just months earlier, with a serious stab wound in the neck.

Singh had been sitting on a bench with his wife at the time.