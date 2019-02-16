Weekend house fire displaces North Vancouver family

A fire in North Vancouver left a home badly damaged on Saturday.

David Dales, Assistant Chief with District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to the home on Ranger Crescent near Skyline Drive just before noon.

“The first in engine company arrived and were met with heavy smoke and heavy fire. It was a fire that extended into an attic space,” he said.

Dales said the family inside the home was able to get out safely and that no one was hurt.

“The family was very smart. They did what you are supposed to do. They noticed there was a structure fire, they shut some doors, they evacuated and then they activated 911,” he said.

According to Dales, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

