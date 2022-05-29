Menu

Lifestyle

Okanagan Humane Society holds fundraiser to support rescue efforts

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 8:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Humane Society holds fundraiser to meet growing demand' Okanagan Humane Society holds fundraiser to meet growing demand
The Okanagan Humane Society has helped more than 1,300animals in the Shuswap and Okanagan last year and that number is only growing this year. To keep up with demand the not-for-profit is holding a fundraiser. Sydney Morton has more.

Six kittens are getting ready to start their new lives, thanks to the volunteers at the Okanagan Humane Society.

“Our rescue program is where these little [kittens] come from,” said Romany Runnalls, Okanagan Humane Society volunteer president.
“That’s where we are intaking animals that are reported to us from the community. These [kittens] actually came from Lake Country, off a farm.”

Read more: Okanagan Humane Society in dire need of donations

The not-for-profit works to locate and trap lost, abandoned or forgotten felines, spay or neuter them and get them the medical attention that they need. Then, the cats are put into foster homes until they are adopted by a family.

Right now is one of the busiest times for the society. kittens are being found across the Shuswap and Okanagan Valley. That’s where Runnalls and her team steps in.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have people that report them to us, the kittens, moms and dads, we get them all in to get them fixed, vaccinated, dewormed, chipped and when they are little we can get them socialized and ready for adoption,” said Runnalls.

Read more: Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society reopens to public with new programs

Months into the year, the society has seen a spike in the number of cats and dogs that need their help.

“The annual cost right now, as of last year, was $35,000. However, in the first three months of 2022, we had already doubled the number of animals that we have been serving,” said

To continue rescuing abandoned and feral cats and dogs the Okanagan Humane Society needs help, in the form of donations and foster applications.

Read more: Okanagan’s Animal Food Bank continues support for Ukrainian pets

The Okanagan Humane Society is reliant on support from the community. We do receive some foundation grants but we do not receive any government funding or municipal funding,” said Marni Adams, fund development adviser with the Okanagan Humane Society.

To bring in a financial boost, the Okanagan Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser on June 4 at the Kelowna Yacht Club from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticketholders will have an opportunity to meet the volunteer team and learn more about the society. Tickets are still available at www.eventbrite.ca

To apply to be a foster or volunteer, visit www.okanaganhumanesociety.com

 

