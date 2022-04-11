Okanagan Humane Society in dire need of donations

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Humane Society leaves no cat or kitten living on the streets behind.

“Every animal deserves a good life and the life that these cats and kittens are living is not really a great life,” said Marni Adams, fund development adviser with the Okanagan Humane Society.

The not-for-profit works to locate and trap lost, abandoned or forgotten felines; spay or neuter them and get them the medical attention that they need. Then, the cats are put into foster homes until they are adopted by a family.

Just a few months into the year, the society has seen a spike in the number of cats that need rescuing.

“Last year the Okanagan Humane Society served more than 1,300 animals and we’re already halfway to that number and we’re only three months into this year,” said Adams.

“The vet costs are extraordinary at this time because we’re responding to so many calls as kitten season is upon us. We get calls daily.”

Adams says it costs at least $25,000 a month just for medical bills. To keep up, they are in dire need of donations to continue saving the lives of cats left to fend for themselves.

A tuxedo cat, Mr.Daisy was found near Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna with multiple health issues.

“He had a series of tumours on his head and was really in need of some medical attention, he had a pretty bad infection as well from living on the streets,” said Adams.

“We managed to rescue Mr. Daisy, rushed him to our veterinarian partner in West Kelowna. He’s [since] received the surgeries and he’s recovered well.”

Without donations, they won’t be able to continue saving animals in need like Mr. Daisy. The society has launched its annual Raffle to Rescue Animals to raise $30,000. Tickets are available on their website. You can also make a donation by phone, e-transfer or online.

For full details visit their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com

