Hydrocat: Emergency crews save cat stranded atop hydro pole for hours in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews raced to save a cat that was stranded atop a hydro pole in Toronto’s west end for hours during a winter storm.

A resident told Global News it was a known “neighbourhood kitty” who they found on the pole in the Dufferin and Bloor streets area around 8 a.m.

It is not known how long the cat was stranded on the pole, but snow could be seen on its back as Toronto was hit with 15 centimetres of snow since Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Toronto Hydro crews arrived on scene and successfully rescued the cat.

Social media was captivated with concern for the cat they hashtagged #Hydrocat.

Hydro cat was not the only animal rescue of the day as 14 cows were left stranded after the truck carrying them broke down on the side of Highway 401 near Leslie Street overnight Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cat on a hydro pole near Dufferin and Bloor. A concerned resident says this is a neighborhood kitty who they discovered around 8 am. They’ve called @TorontoHydro @Toronto_Fire @311Toronto so far only @TOAnimalService says they are responding. I can hear the cat meowing from here pic.twitter.com/vPA9q7SsZg — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) February 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement