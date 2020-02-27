Menu

Canada

#Hydrocat: Emergency crews save cat stranded atop hydro pole for hours in Toronto’s west end

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 11:53 am
A cat was stranded atop a hydro poll for hours Thursday.
A cat was stranded atop a hydro poll for hours Thursday. Catherine McDonald/Global News

Emergency crews raced to save a cat that was stranded atop a hydro pole in Toronto’s west end for hours during a winter storm.

A resident told Global News it was a known “neighbourhood kitty” who they found on the pole in the Dufferin and Bloor streets area around 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Toronto at risk for snow squalls, blowing snow Thursday

It is not known how long the cat was stranded on the pole, but snow could be seen on its back as Toronto was hit with 15 centimetres of snow since Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Toronto Hydro crews arrived on scene and successfully rescued the cat.

Social media was captivated with concern for the cat they hashtagged #Hydrocat.

Hydro cat was not the only animal rescue of the day as 14 cows were left stranded after the truck carrying them broke down on the side of Highway 401 near Leslie Street overnight Thursday.

