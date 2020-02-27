Snowfall warning still in effect for Greater Toronto Area, Thursday morning commute to be slow

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada is still in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area as snow impacts the Thursday morning commute.

The weather agency said another two to four centimetres of snow is likely before it tapers off Thursday morning.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.” Tweet This

Environment Canada also said flurries could begin Thursday afternoon with a risk of snow squalls, and local blowing snow will bring about two more centimetres of snow.

Toronto will see a high of -4 C with a wind chill near -13, the weather agency is forecasting.

The Ontario Provincial Police said it has responded to about 180 crashes in the GTA over the past 12 hours.

The OPP have responded to approximately 180 crashes in the #GTA over the past 12 hours. #OnStorm #SeeSnowGoSlow — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 27, 2020

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said to expect travel delays as the snow rates increase and the winds pick up into Thursday morning.

Hull also said the snow should ease off by 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Then the focus is on intense lake-effect snow off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Expect a major impact on Highway 400 and other roads in the north Thursday and Friday.”

7 cm so far at #YYZ with a further 7-12 cm expected for most of the GTA before the snow eases by 7 a.m. in Toronto. Then focus is on intense lake-effect snow off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay – expect a major impact on highway 400 and other roads to the north Thur/Fri #onstorm pic.twitter.com/TqQaNC1CMN — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 27, 2020

