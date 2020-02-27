Menu

Canada

‘Not something you see every day’: Cows stranded as cattle truck breaks down on Hwy. 401

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 11:29 am
Updated February 27, 2020 12:15 pm
Cows stranded as truck carrying them breaks down on Highway 401
WATCH: In the middle of a snow storm a cattle hauler’s truck broke down on Highway 401 near Leslie Street with 14 cows aboard.

A cattle hauler with 14 cows aboard broke down on Highway 401 in Toronto, effectively shutting down westbound traffic in the express lanes for a short period of time overnight Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to a call about a tractor trailer that was stranded on the side of the road on Highway 401, near Leslie Street just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found a loaded cattle truck that had hit something on the road that sheared off two axles on the truck’s right side

READ MORE: Toronto at risk for snow squalls, blowing snow Thursday

“Not something you see every day,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said while on scene.

Schmidt said the driver was able to get the truck off to the right shoulder to the best of his ability.

About 14 cows could be seen in the video posted to Twitter, mooing and moving around in what was a very cold and snowy night.

A replacement trailer arrived on scene a short time after and Schmidt said crews helped load the cattle onto the new truck.

Lanes were reopened shortly after.

