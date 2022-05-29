Street fair concludes triumphant return for Cathedral Village Arts Festival

Send this page to someone via email

The week long Cathedral Village Arts Festival wrapped up Saturday with a bustling street fair.

People came out in droves and the weather cooperated, making for a wonderful end to the annual festival. For the first time since 2019, all the familiar sights, smells and sounds were back at the street fair. The fair concluded the 31st edition of the arts festival.

Over 250 vendors, artisans, local businesses and food trucks lined 13th avenue from Albert to Elphinstone street.

Marilyn Turney is the festival chair, its been 3 years since they’ve been able to throw their full-scale street fair.

“We didn’t perhaps fully appreciate until the uncertain times the last couple of years how important community connection and engagement are to our health and well being,” said Turney.

On display at the fair was an abundance of local arts and crafts and there was no shortage of musical talent dispersed throughout the fair. The biggest lineup of the day was for the face painting station.

Of course what’s a street fair without an abundance of delectable foods.

All the classics were on hand from mini doughnuts to ice cream to cotton candy and of course corn dogs.

Darren Zawyrucka owns the Campfire Grill food truck, he spoke about the feeling of being back serving a large event in Regina.

“It feels great to be back in action. It’s been two really long years, its been tough to survive. We feel good about things now. There are tons of people out here now, they are ready to get out of the house and have some fun,” said the food truck owner.

Turnley said all the feedback she received was positive and all in all it was a boisterous comeback for the Cathedral Village Arts Festival and street fair.

“Melding the arts and community is clearly a winning combination,” said the festival chair.

