Regina’s Cathedral Village Arts Festival returns with opening day parade

Music, dance, performers of all kinds, warm and sunny weather — the ingredients to create the perfect start to the 31st season of Regina’s Cathedral Village Arts Festival were present on Monday.

People gathered to take in the parade to kick off the week-long event.

The parade, which journeyed through the Cathedral neighbourhood, drew a number of participants from different organizations across the city.

Sidewalks along 13th Avenue and Elphinstone Street were full with neighbourhood residents and visitors who were eager to catch the live event.

This is the first time in two years that the festival is back to in-person activities after it ran on a virtual basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After two digital-only seasons and now to be back in person, we are so pumped, so excited and so ready to welcome everyone back to the Village,” said Marilyn Turnley, who serves as chair of the Cathedral Village Arts Festival.

This year’s theme is called, “Thanks Regina.” The festival’s planning committee says it’s an opportunity to show heartfelt gratitude to the neighbourhood and surrounding areas by weaving creativity and community together.

“We have just had this strong, long history. It has been 31 years of support by celebrating the arts and celebrating our community capacity,” Turnley added.

It’s a jam-packed schedule with something for everyone. The event also does not charge an admission fee.

The festival runs from May 23 to 28 and ends with the much-anticipated 13th Avenue Street Fair.

More information about the Cathedral Village Arts Festival can be found at the event’s website.