Consumer

Regina man wins Vault Breaker $1.1 million jackpot prize

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 3:24 pm
A Regina man wins the Vault Breaker jackpot of $1.1 million dollars at a VLT machine at the Four Season's sports bar. The jackpot is now reset to $500,000. View image in full screen
A Regina man wins the Vault Breaker jackpot of $1.1 million dollars at a VLT machine at the Four Season's sports bar. The jackpot is now reset to $500,000. Photo supplied: Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Regina man is now a millionaire after hitting big on a slot machine.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced Scott Wheatley won $1,188,958.43 with the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at Regina’s Four Seasons Palace on May 8.

“I thought I was dreaming,” said Wheatley in a release. “When all five vault breakers fell I knew I won the big one … I was very quiet about the whole thing.”

Wheatley has a few plans for his windfall.

“I’m going to put it towards my savings and retirement, maybe I’ll buy a new truck and storage trailer,” he said.

The Vault Breaker jackpot prize is awarded by the Saskatchewan VLT program. The Vault Breaker is a wide-area progressive game that links 4,200 VLTs located in approximately 570 sites in 270 communities across the province.

“There are three mystery jackpot tiers: the province-wide grand jackpot has a minimum value of $500,000 and pays out before it hits $1.5 million,” according to a release. “The regional major jackpot has a minimum value of $5,000 and pays out before it hits $25,000, and the local site jackpot minimum is $100 and pays out before hitting $500. Any of the three jackpot tiers can be awarded when a patron plays Vault Breaker.”

There have been 21 winners since June 2017 in the province where $20,395,529.69 was awarded. The Vault Breaker’s province-wide grand jackpot has now been reset to $500,000.

Click to play video: '$20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan' $20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan
$20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan – Mar 10, 2022
