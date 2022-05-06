Excitement in the air as Cathedral Village Arts Festival makes a comeback to Regina

Send this page to someone via email

It’s 2022 and the Cathedral Village Arts Festival is finally back in Regina.

“The theme is gratitude,” festival chair Marilyn Turnley said. “Gratitude that we get this chance to come back together as a community.”

For the first time since 2019, the event is back in person for its 31st season. It will be on from May 23 to 29. From music, art and food to dance, literature and film, it’s got it all.

The six-day event is expected to draw huge crowds. There will be a variety of musicians and bands, including Wolf Willow, Keiran Semple, Glenn Sutter and Marshal Burns.

Turnley said they will have a local dance troupe that always takes place after the street fair that has artisans, vendors and food trucks between Albert Street and Elphinstone Street.

“We also have non-stop entertainment right till midnight.”

It kicks off with the traditional parade and picnic followed by a performance by the Mandolin Orchestra. There will be a public art project called Gravity Gardens and rounds of senseless creativity where 10-year-olds can get to painting.

View image in full screen Art in action at the 24th annual Cathedral Village Arts Festival. Global News

There will also be an electronic art exhibit of Indigenous women artists throughout the week and literary events like the Saskatchewan Book Awards, which Turnley said they are excited about.

There will be poetry and film screenings, as the festival has a long-term partnership with the Saskatchewan Filmpool, which continues this year. Turnley said there are both indoor and outdoor venues as not everyone will be ready to move indoors in the community.

“We have a huge camp that will be set up in Holy Rosary Park and kick off Thursday night, which is on the 26th, will be full of dance performances,” Turnley said.

Local and small businesses will be staying open late on May 26, which is a great night to explore the city and spend time with the community.

“We have a magic show, family-friendly entertainment in the evenings, followed by incredible music, fab Friday night throughout the neighbourhood at Westminster United Church, at Holy Rosary Park and at the Mercury Cafe in the Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre,” she said.

View image in full screen Everything that makes Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood special was showcased at the 27th annual Cathedral Village Arts Festival. Global News

Program guides will be out soon and in the meantime, Turnley said social media and the festival’s website will be posting updates.

“We’re hoping to see our community, have a chance for reconnection. I think we’re all hungry for it. The excitement is building in our community. We know this festival has truly been missed and we are just delighted and honoured to do the best we can and given the circumstances, to re-engage the arts and the community.”

