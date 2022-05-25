Future of the Saint-Hubert airport up in the air as public consultations begin

Send this page to someone via email

The future of Canada’s first civilian airport is up in the air and in the hands of the public.

The city of Longueuil, Que., is holding an independent public consultation process on the development plan of the Saint-Hubert airport.

“We want to give people a chance to have their voices heard and discuss what is possible with the space,” Federal MP Denis Trudel said.

Trudel is holding this four-day consultation process after promising one during the federal election.

“It took six months to put together and we have the right team to make sure all is put on the table,” Trudel said.

The consultations are going to be based off the development plan proposed in April of 2021 by the Montréal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport and the Développement Aéroport Saint-Hubert Longueuil (DASH-L).

The ambitious proposal would see the small airport increase its capacity of flights, adding more commercial options.

Only recently the airport began providing flights to some northern regions of Quebec, but owners hope to see the airport allow national and even some international travel.

“This means more noise, more planes and more infrastructure,” Trudel said.

“This is a major change and that is why people are worried. It would bring more noise problems. That’s why we want to be sure that the plan is the right one,” Longueuil mayor Catherine Fournier said.

Consultations on the airport’s future touch not only the city of Longueuil and its boroughs but also the surrounding municipalities, who have filed complaints over noise and flight frequencies in the past.

According to the city, the consultations will be hearing from residents from St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Chambly and other municipalities who lay under the flight paths and will be affected by the possible changes.

Sylvie Cantin, a resident of Longueuil, says while noise and increased traffic are a serious issue, so too are the environmental impacts.

“I would like to see the analysis on the environmental and public health impacts before I approve any funding towards this project, ” Cantin said.

Fournier reassured residents that the city will be listening to their concerns and opinions.

She also said she believes the project can play a major role in putting the South Shore city on the map with its own commercial airport.

“I don’t think the development plan fits with our economic vision. I think we can be more ambitious,” Fournier added.

Public consultations will be held at the public building in Longueuil’s Michel Chartrand park from May 25 to the 28th.

A full detailed report on the findings and recommendations will be published in September.

