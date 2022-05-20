Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

REM station at Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport delayed

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Major setbacks for REM Trudeau airport connection' Major setbacks for REM Trudeau airport connection
WATCH: There is another setback for Montreal's largest mass transit system. Construction of the REM train station at Trudeau airport is delayed. The future stop won't be ready by the 2024 deadline and it's unclear when the airport connection will be complete. Tim Sargeant reports.

More delays are pushing back plans to build a new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) station at Trudeau airport in Montreal.

It was scheduled to be finished by the end of 2024 but airport officials say that deadline won’t be met.

The Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) lost close to $1 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officials were counting on using some of that money to build the new station.

Construction began in March but it’s unclear when it will be finished.

“We’re not giving a date today because we want to make sure that the date we give is the date that the first train is going to come to the airport,” Anne-Sophie Hamel, a spokesperson for ADM told Global News.

Read more: Quebec pension fund pulls out of Montreal rapid transit project, province takes over

Story continues below advertisement

The delay is also pushing back plans to build another REM station just north of the airport, the Marie-Curie station, because both run on the same line.

Trending Stories

The future Marie-Curie station is in Montreal’s Technopark, a scientific industrial sector in the Saint-Laurent Borough, home to more than 100 companies with thousands of employees.

The borough mayor fears the delay of both the Trudeau and Marie-Curie REM stations will have a negative impact on economic growth for companies in the near future.

“Their choice of location, the employees who will come, their connections to the airport are all predicated on the REM being operational,” Alan DeSousa, Borough Mayor of Saint-Laurent told Global News.

But a subsidiary of Quebec’s pension fund manager, CDPQ Infra, which oversees the entire REM project in greater Montreal says these two stations are the only ones behind schedule of the 26 stations in total covering 67 km in greater Montreal.

“We are putting all the effort to put this project into service,” Jean-Vincent Lacroix, a spokesperson for the CDPQ Infra, told Global News.

The rest of the network is scheduled to come into service by the end of 2024.

Click to play video: 'REM construction snarls traffic' REM construction snarls traffic
REM construction snarls traffic – Apr 7, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Public Transit tagREM tagTrains tagSaint-Laurent tagPassengers tagtrudeau airport tagTechnoparc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers