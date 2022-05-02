Menu

Canada

Quebec pension fund pulls out of Montreal rapid transit project, province takes over

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2022 1:40 pm
Workers are shown beneath a section of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) a new automated light rail network in Montreal, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Workers are shown beneath a section of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) a new automated light rail network in Montreal, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s provincial government and the City of Montreal are taking over a controversial rapid transit project from Quebec’s pension fund manager.

Premier François Legault said Monday it’s clear there’s no public support for an elevated railway in downtown Montreal.

Read more: REM de l’Est officials propose tunnel for downtown section of light rail network

Legault says that without the downtown section of the rail line, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec no longer believes it can make a profit from the project and has pulled out.

The cost of the REM de l’Est had been projected at $10 billion, but Legault says it’s too early to estimate the new price tag.

Read more: Chinatown advocates fear REM de l’Est will hurt heritage and community

The proposed rail line would be an extension of a larger automated light rail project serving western Montreal and several suburbs.

The original REM was conceived and is operated by the pension fund, and the project’s first section — connecting Montreal’s south shore to the city’s downtown — is scheduled to open this fall.

Click to play video: 'Chinatown advocates fear REM de l’Est will destroy heritage site' Chinatown advocates fear REM de l’Est will destroy heritage site
