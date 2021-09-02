REM de l’Est officials propose tunnel for downtown section of light rail network

Send this page to someone via email

Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) officials are proposing to build a 500-metre long tunnel that would run under René-Lévesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal.

The tunnel, stretching from Robert-Bourassa Boulevard to Jeanne-Mance Street, would link the eastern section of the future light rail network to the downtown core as part of the REM de l’Est.

The original proposal was to have the REM de l’Est run above ground, but concerns were raised over how that would impact the downtown area’s visual identity, leading to the study of various underground options.

Building underground will be a boon for transit users, according to REM officials.

“The advantage is because we are underground, the communication with all the underground networks of Montreal is doable, it’s included in the project,” said Jean-Marc Arbaud, CDPQ Infra president.

“So you can connect to every line of existing subway, including the future REM going to Gare Centrale, the ligne orange, the green line and to all the networks underground.”

At a technical briefing on Thursday, officials said the René Levesque tunnel was retained as the only viable option because other scenarios presented difficulties linked to soil conditions that could make building difficult.

The presence of existing metro lines and the possibility of subsidence by building between or below them, were also cited as concerns with rejected options.

Burying 500 metres of train line, however, will come at a cost.

REM officials said they’ll have to close two major intersections where René-Levesque intersects with Jeanne-Mance and Robert-Bourassa, during construction.

Before any work begins, however, the proposal needs to be submitted to the BAPE, the province’s environmental review board.

When complete, the REM de l’Est will boast 32 kilometres of light rails with 23 universally accessible stations.

The network, divided in two branches, will link the on-island suburb of Montréal-Est to the Montreal boroughs of Rivière-des-Prairies, Pointe-aux-Trembles, Montreal North, Saint-Leonard, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisoneuve and Ville-Marie in the city centre.