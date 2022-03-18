Menu

Canada

Long-awaited extension of Montreal metro’s blue line delayed until 2029

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2022 3:19 pm
People wear face masks as they commute by metro in Montreal, Sunday, August 2, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they commute by metro in Montreal, Sunday, August 2, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Officials say the long-planned extension of a Montreal subway line will now open in 2029 and cost some $6.4 billion.

Representatives of all three levels of government were on hand to announce the latest plans for the extension of the metro’s blue line, which has been in discussion for decades.

Four years ago, then-premier Philippe Couillard was joined by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to announce that five stations serving the city’s east end would be complete by 2026 at a cost $3.9 billion.

Read more: Montreal’s Blue line extension gets $1.3B federal investment

Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, provincial cabinet minister Chantal Rouleau and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told a news conference Friday that the new estimates account for inflation as well as possible supply chain delays.

Excavation work is expected to begin in 2023 and construction is expected to take six years.

The extension of the blue line has been discussed, in various forms, since 1979.

Renewed call to remove McGill from Montreal metro station name – Feb 14, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
