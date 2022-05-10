Low-cost airline Lynx to offer $59 fares for Halifax flights from Hamilton in June

Send this page to someone via email

Ultra low-cost air carrier Lynx, who recently announced flights to Nova Scotia and Alberta from Hamilton, expects to offer Halifax flights from $59 and up when they begin departures from John C. Munro airport in late June.

The news comes as the airline revealed Calgary and Edmonton as additions to its Halifax run – a total of 14 flights a week in and out of the city.

“They’ve opened up in their base of Calgary and on June 29 they’re going to join us in Hamilton with two new routes,” said Dina Carlucci, director of marketing and communications for Hamilton International Airport.

“They are offering ultra-affordable fares as low as $59 one way to Halifax and $69 one way to Calgary.”

The announcement is the second in as many days after Lynx announced an expansion of services to St. John’s, N.L.

The airline says the expansion to the eastern cities is in response to strong demand for flights to Atlantic Canada.

In all, Lynx will have round trip flights twice a week to Hamilton from Calgary and from Hamilton to Halifax.

The run from the west is expected to expand to four times a week in late July.

Calgary-based Lynx has been rebranded a number of times, previously named Enerjet, Jet Naked and FlyTOO.

Originally, the discount airline planned to launch back in 2019, but never took off.

In November, a company spokesperson said the plan was to have a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft in the sky by “early 2022.”

The company has lease agreements in place over the next seven years for a total of 46 aircraft to deal with expected demand.

Despite Hamilton being much smaller and an easier to navigate departure location compared to Toronto, Carlucci recommends travellers out of John C. Munro arrive two hours prior for a domestic flight and three hours prior for an international departure.

“There’s a lot of steps through checkpoints that have to be looked at now as we recover from the pandemic,” Carlucci said.

“When you’re traveling into the United States, you need to show proof of a negative rapid test. So there’s a lot more to the travel process.”