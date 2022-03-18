Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Low-cost airline Lynx to offer Calgary, Halifax flights out of Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 10:45 am
Lynx Air is set to fly out of Hamilton starting in the spring of 2022. View image in full screen
Lynx Air is set to fly out of Hamilton starting in the spring of 2022. Lynx Air

Ultra low-cost air carrier Lynx will make Hamilton’s international airport a stop for a couple of weekly flights to Calgary and Halifax.

The flights will happen twice a week to and from John C. Munro starting on June 29 with the Calgary service expanding to four flights a week a month later.

The news comes as part of an expansion out of the Toronto region, adding four new destinations and five new routes to its network.

“We look forward to watching this new airport-airline partnership between Hamilton International and Lynx Air take off at a time when Canadians are looking to make up for lost time with friends and family,” John C. Munro President and CEO Cathie Puckering said in a release.

Read more: Enerjet rebrands itself as Lynx Air, plans to take flight in early 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Lynx also announced flights between Toronto Pearson and Calgary will move from seven per week to 12 on June 28.

Trending Stories

Flights to Halifax, St. Johns and Edmonton are the other options flying out of Pearson.

The Calgary-based company has rebranded a number of times, previously named Enerjet, Jet Naked, FlyTOO and now Lynx Air.

Originally, the discount airline planned to launch back in 2019, which never took off.

In November, a company spokesperson said the plan was to have a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft in the sky by “early 2022.”

The company has lease agreements in place over the next seven years for a total of 46 aircraft to deal with expected demand.

Click to play video: 'Ontario science table underscores importance of masks in latest update' Ontario science table underscores importance of masks in latest update
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news taghamilton airport tagHamilton International Airport tagultra low cost carrier tagLow Cost Airline tagJet Naked tagEnerjet tagno frills airline tagCathie Puckering tagjohn c munro tagLynx Air tagFlyTOO tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers