Low-cost airline Lynx to offer Calgary, Halifax flights out of Hamilton

Ultra low-cost air carrier Lynx will make Hamilton’s international airport a stop for a couple of weekly flights to Calgary and Halifax.

The flights will happen twice a week to and from John C. Munro starting on June 29 with the Calgary service expanding to four flights a week a month later.

The news comes as part of an expansion out of the Toronto region, adding four new destinations and five new routes to its network.

“We look forward to watching this new airport-airline partnership between Hamilton International and Lynx Air take off at a time when Canadians are looking to make up for lost time with friends and family,” John C. Munro President and CEO Cathie Puckering said in a release.

Lynx also announced flights between Toronto Pearson and Calgary will move from seven per week to 12 on June 28.

Flights to Halifax, St. Johns and Edmonton are the other options flying out of Pearson.

The Calgary-based company has rebranded a number of times, previously named Enerjet, Jet Naked, FlyTOO and now Lynx Air.

Originally, the discount airline planned to launch back in 2019, which never took off.

In November, a company spokesperson said the plan was to have a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft in the sky by “early 2022.”

The company has lease agreements in place over the next seven years for a total of 46 aircraft to deal with expected demand.

