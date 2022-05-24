N.B woman attacked in alleged abduction attempt after being flagged down while driving

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP has launched an investigation after a group of people reportedly assaulted and attempted to abduct a woman in the northern part of the province Monday evening.

In a release, police say the woman was driving on Highway 180 toward Bathurst, about 25 minutes past Saint-Quentin, around 7 p.m. when she was flagged down by another woman who asked her to help change a tire on a panel van.

“When the driver got out of her car, she was assaulted by two men who tried to pull her into the van. The woman was able to get away from the men and into her own vehicle,” the release said.

“The van pursued her on the highway about six to eight minutes before the van turned around and went back the other way.”

The RCMP said the female suspect is described as having long blonde hair in curls and was wearing a long pink jacket. She spoke both English and French “with no apparent accent,” the release said.

One of the men is described as having dark hair, dark eyes, and a dark, full beard about one inch long. The second man was described as clean shaven with dark hair and eyes. The release said one of the men is believed to have suffered a “serious eye injury” during the incident.

The van is described as a white or light grey panel van.

The RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who was travelling on Highway 180 near Mount Carleton between 4 and 8 p.m. on Monday, especially those who noticed the van, the suspects, or who have dashcam or other video from the area.

“If you know who these people might be, or if you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact police right away,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in the release.

Those with information are asked to contact the Chaleur Regional RCMP at 506-548-7771. They can also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App.