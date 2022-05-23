19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A young man was killed and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape on Sunday night.

Cpl. Brian Villers with the Shediac RCMP said emergency personnel responded to the crash on Route 134 shortly after 10 p.m.

“The call came in as a vehicle in a ditch on its roof,” said Villers. “There were two occupants, and the deceased was the passenger.”

The person who died was 19, he said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, though Villers said impairment by alcohol or drugs is believed to be a factor.

The driver was transported to hospital by ambulance with injuries. Villers said he was in hospital overnight but did not have an update on his condition Monday.

