Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 11:39 am
A 19-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape Sunday night. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape Sunday night. Submitted by Wade Perry

A young man was killed and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape on Sunday night.

Cpl. Brian Villers with the Shediac RCMP said emergency personnel responded to the crash on Route 134 shortly after 10 p.m.

“The call came in as a vehicle in a ditch on its roof,” said Villers. “There were two occupants, and the deceased was the passenger.”

Read more: 2 killed in New Brunswick crash involving car, school bus

The person who died was 19, he said.

Trending Stories

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, though Villers said impairment by alcohol or drugs is believed to be a factor.

The driver was transported to hospital by ambulance with injuries. Villers said he was in hospital overnight but did not have an update on his condition Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Residents of N.B. community want cracked, potholed road fixed' Residents of N.B. community want cracked, potholed road fixed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagCrash tagCollision tagImpaired Driving tagCar crash tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagSingle-Vehicle Collision tagVehicle Collision tagNew Brunswick fatal crash tagteenager killed in crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers