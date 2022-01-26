Menu

Crime

New Brunswick woman charged with abduction following Amber Alert for missing boy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2022 12:11 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

A 33-year-old woman is being charged with abduction following an Amber Alert in New Brunswick on Tuesday in connection with a missing six-year-old boy.

The woman has been charged in Miramichi, N.B., with theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a release order and with abduction.

She remains in custody until a bail hearing Thursday.

Read more: Missing 6-year-old boy from Miramichi, N.B. found after Amber Alert

Police triggered an Amber Alert after a six-year-old boy went missing early Tuesday in Miramichi.

The boy and the 33-year-old woman were found safe later that day in the Whitney, N.B., area, about 15 kilometres west of Miramichi.

Police say the boy was unharmed and was returned to family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
