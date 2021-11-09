Menu

Global News at Noon BC
November 9 2021 3:29pm
00:31

Baby found safe after being abducted in stolen car

Surrey RCMP are looking for the suspect who stole a vehicle this morning — with a baby inside. An Amber Alert was briefly issued when the blue Lexus and one-year-old girl were found.

