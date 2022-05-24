Menu

Crime

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard’s sex assault trial set to resume in Toronto on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 6:53 am
Click to play video: 'Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into ‘monster’ in hotel room, woman testifies at trial' Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into ‘monster’ in hotel room, woman testifies at trial
WATCH ABOVE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into ‘monster’ in hotel room, woman testifies at trial – May 6, 2022

TORONTO — The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to resume in Toronto today.

The Crown finished presenting its evidence early last week, and the defence is expected to begin making its case today.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of a person under 16.

The charges relate to incidents involving two complainants, one of whom was a teenager at the time.

Complainant in Jacob Hoggard trial seemed in pain after alleged sex assault: friend

Prosecutors allege Hoggard arranged to have the complainants meet him at Toronto-area hotels, where they allege he violently and repeatedly raped them, leaving them bleeding and bruised.

The defence, meanwhile, argues Hoggard had consensual sex with the complainants.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
