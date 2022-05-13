Menu

Crime

Lawyers for Jacob Hoggard to continue questioning of 2nd complainant Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 7:23 am
Click to play video: 'Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into ‘monster’ in hotel room, woman testifies at trial' Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into ‘monster’ in hotel room, woman testifies at trial
WATCH ABOVE: (May 6) A young woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager testified in court that the singer turned into a “monster” after bringing her to his Mississauga hotel room. Sean O’Shea reports.

TORONTO – A woman who alleges she was raped by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room more than five years ago is expected to take the stand again today at his sex assault trial.

The Ottawa woman, who is the second complainant in the trial, testified earlier this week that she came across the Hedley frontman on the dating app Tinder in November 2016 and, later that month, agreed to meet him to have sex.

She said once she joined him at a hotel, Hoggard raped her anally, vaginally and orally, and at one point choked her hard enough she thought she might die.

Read more: Jacob Hoggard trial: Defence suggests complainant made up ‘stories’ to get ‘revenge’ on Hoggard

Defence lawyers have suggested she was injured during consensual sex and made up rape allegations after Hoggard lost interest in her.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of a person under 16.

The other complainant, who was 16 at the time, has testified Hoggard raped her vaginally and orally, and attempted to do so anally, in September 2016.

An agreed statement of facts says Hoggard had a sexual encounter with each complainant on separate occasions in the fall of 2016.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
