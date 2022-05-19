Menu

Crime

Vancouver police officer charged with assault over 2019 incident near Strathcona Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 6:24 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with assault in relation to an incident near Strathcona Park three years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the charge against Const. Simrit Roycombough in relation to the June 9, 2019 incident on Thursday.

The service said the charge was approved by a prosecutor with no connections to the officer.

Read more: Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer charged with dangerous driving in 2020 crash

The Independent Investigations Office submitted a report to Crown counsel opening the door to charges in January.

Click to play video: 'B.C. independent police watchdog says its critically short-staffed' B.C. independent police watchdog says its critically short-staffed
B.C. independent police watchdog says its critically short-staffed – Apr 4, 2022

According to the IIO, the incident happened just before 3 p.m., as a man was walking with a female friend near the park.

Trending Stories
“The male alleges that he had a conversation with a uniformed Vancouver Police Officer in an unmarked SUV,” the IIO said in a June 2019 media release.

Read more: Former Vancouver police officer gets one year in prison for sexual assault

“He then alleges there was a further interaction which resulted in the male being tackled to the ground by the officer and arrested.”

The IIO said the man sustained a “serious injury,” and was taken to police cells before being assessed by a paramedic and taken to hospital.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused serious injury or death to a civilian person, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing by officers.
