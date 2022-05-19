Vancouver police officer charged with assault over 2019 incident near Strathcona Park

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with assault in relation to an incident near Strathcona Park three years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the charge against Const. Simrit Roycombough in relation to the June 9, 2019 incident on Thursday.

The service said the charge was approved by a prosecutor with no connections to the officer.

The Independent Investigations Office submitted a report to Crown counsel opening the door to charges in January.

According to the IIO, the incident happened just before 3 p.m., as a man was walking with a female friend near the park.

“The male alleges that he had a conversation with a uniformed Vancouver Police Officer in an unmarked SUV,” the IIO said in a June 2019 media release.

“He then alleges there was a further interaction which resulted in the male being tackled to the ground by the officer and arrested.”

The IIO said the man sustained a “serious injury,” and was taken to police cells before being assessed by a paramedic and taken to hospital.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused serious injury or death to a civilian person, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing by officers.