Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer charged with dangerous driving in 2020 crash

An officer with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with a crash in Surrey two years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the charge against Const. Randeep Randhawa Wednesday.

“The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer,” the BCPS said in a media release.

The collision between the officer’s unmarked vehicle and a white Volkswagen Jetta happened near 128 Street and 93 Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2020. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital for treatment, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

When it submitted a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges last September, the IIO said the officer was responding to an unrelated incident.

According to a Metro Vancouver Transit Police media release issued the day after the crash, the officer had been responding to a call for help from fellow officers trying to detain a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

After fighting off the officers the suspect managed to escape, leaving behind a loaded handgun, transit police said.

According to the release, the officer involved in the crash suffered a fractured hip. Randhawa is due to make his first appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on June 15.