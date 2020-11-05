Menu

Traffic

Transit police officer injured in Surrey B.C. crash after responding to help RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 2:44 pm
Transit officer injured in crash trying to help apprehend man on Canada-wide warrant
A transit police officer was injured in a crash late Wednesday night after he responded to help RCMP officers arresting a man with a Canada-wide warrant. The transit officer was left with serious injuries.

A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer was sent to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday night after a crash in Surrey.

The officer in an unmarked vehicle was responding to an emergency call just after 11 p.m. near 128 Street and 93 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP officers were on the scene and said a man had been seen with a loaded firearm. The suspect was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was allegedly resisting arrest.

Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain
Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain

Read more: Video shows ‘aggressive verbal argument’ over masks on SkyTrain

Story continues below advertisement

It is not yet clear how the crash happened but the transit officer was injured and a woman in the car with the suspect suffered minor injuries.

More to come.

Surrey RCMP Canada-Wide Warrant Transit police Surrey BC Surrey crash metro vancouver transit police officer injured
