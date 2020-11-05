Transit police officer injured in Surrey B.C. crash after responding to help RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer was sent to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday night after a crash in Surrey.

The officer in an unmarked vehicle was responding to an emergency call just after 11 p.m. near 128 Street and 93 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP officers were on the scene and said a man had been seen with a loaded firearm. The suspect was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was allegedly resisting arrest.

It is not yet clear how the crash happened but the transit officer was injured and a woman in the car with the suspect suffered minor injuries.

More to come.