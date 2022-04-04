B.C.’s police watchdog says it is having staffing problems

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog says it is having “real issues” trying to fill positions in the company.

Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald told Global News they are stretched to the limit right now.

They should have 30 investigators but they currently have 24.

MacDonald said the IIO salary and benefits packages are not competitive with other police agencies or private enterprises.

“I’ve approached government-made representation for both the need for increased funding and for a change in how our remuneration is determined for our investigators in order for us to be competitive,” he said.

Attorney General David Eby told Global News Monday that many businesses in B.C. are struggling to find qualified people at this time.

“This is not unique to the IIO but what is unique to the IIO is that their hiring pool has shrunk even further because they are not allowed to hire former police officers, recently,” he said.

“They have to hire civilians now with investigative experience with knowledge of the criminal code and criminal investigations.”

Eby said this issue, along with salary, is making it difficult for the IIO to find staff.

The ruling that it cannot hire former police officers came from the inquiry into Robert Dziekanski’s death in 2007.

The Braidwood Inquiry into his death found a possible conflict of interest when police were investigating themselves and therefore, the IIO was created.

There has been a number of incidents requiring the IIO’s attention in recent days.

On Monday, the IIO was notified of another incident in which one man was injured.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on April 2, front-line officers from the Salt Spring Island RCMP were called to a serious, single-vehicle collision in the 200-block of Stewart Road, where all occupants had reportedly been injured. Prior to arriving at the scene, officers were told the driver had fled on foot.

Officers found the driver nearby but he was injured.

“He was detained by police and allegedly resisted officer’s attempts to take him into custody,” Salt Spring RCMP said.

The man was later transferred to a larger area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP said the shooting happened as police responded to an attempted armed robbery and a carjacking.

Officers were also deployed to Campbell River, where a man died Saturday following an altercation with RCMP.

The Independent Investigations Office said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m., as police responded to a reported theft, potentially of weapons, at the River Sportsman Store on the North Island Highway at Park Road.

“There was an interaction between police and the male, which did involve shots being fired. The male was struck,” MacDonald said.

“Unfortunately, while on the way to the hospital he did succumb to his injures.”

Eby says the government is looking into allowing the IIO to hire former police officers in order to get staffing numbers back up again.

The IIO investigates incidents of death or serious harm involving police officers.

