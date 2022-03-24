Former Vancouver police officer sentenced in sexual assault case

A former Vancouver police officer has been given a one-year sentence in relation to an incident in Whistler in July 2019.
Jagraj (Roger) Berar was convicted in October last year of sexual assault involving an intoxicated woman in his hotel suite.
The victim testified that Berar, who is no longer part of the Vancouver Police Department, performed a sexual act on her in the suite after she had thrown up and blacked out.
Read more: ‘I broke through the blue wall of silence’ — Sex assault victim speaks at Vancouver cop’s sentencing hearing
Berar was suspended with pay when the allegations were first brought forward but is no longer a Vancouver police officer.
His defence lawyers asked for a one-year sentence, while Crown prosecutors requested he serve between 12 and 15 months behind bars.
The assault was first reported to Squamish RCMP on July 19, 2019, and happened on July 15.
More to come.
