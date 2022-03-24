Former Vancouver police officer sentenced in sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

A former Vancouver police officer has been given a one-year sentence in relation to an incident in Whistler in July 2019.

Jagraj (Roger) Berar was convicted in October last year of sexual assault involving an intoxicated woman in his hotel suite.

The victim testified that Berar, who is no longer part of the Vancouver Police Department, performed a sexual act on her in the suite after she had thrown up and blacked out.

Berar was suspended with pay when the allegations were first brought forward but is no longer a Vancouver police officer.

His defence lawyers asked for a one-year sentence, while Crown prosecutors requested he serve between 12 and 15 months behind bars.

Jagraj Berar, former VPD officer sentenced to one year in prison for sexual assault in relation to a disturbing incident in Whistler in July 2019. He will have to provide DNA sample, was taken away in handcuffs in North Van Provincial court this AM. More at Noon @GlobalBC @CKNW — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) March 24, 2022

The assault was first reported to Squamish RCMP on July 19, 2019, and happened on July 15.

