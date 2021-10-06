Vancouver police officer convicted of sexual assault over 2019 incident in Whistler

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver police officer has been convicted of sexual assault, over an incident in Whistler two years ago.

Jagraj “Roger” Berar, 55, received the verdict at the North Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to Squamish RCMP on July 19, 2019, and was alleged to have happened several days prior, according to the RCMP.

Berar was charged that November, with Mounties at the time describing it as an “isolated incident involving persons known to each other,” that was unrelated to his job as a police officer.

Berar been suspended with pay since 2019, according to Vancouver police.

“We were shocked to learn the details in this case and we take these matters very seriously,” VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“While it would be inappropriate to comment on the court’s decision, the facts in the case are deeply concerning and we respect the court’s decision.”

Addison said Berar will still face a separate investigation under the Police Act.

