Sask. NDP blocks bill to allow drinking alcohol in outdoor public places

The Saskatchewan NDP party blocked the provincial government’s proposal of Bill 86 — Alcohol & Gaming Regulation (Outdoor Public Places) Amendment Act.

On May 16, the Saskatchewan Party introduced amendments that would give municipalities and park authorities the choice to allow the consumption of liquor in outdoor public places for individuals of the legal drinking age.

“These amendments would allow municipalities or park authorities to regulate the consumption of alcohol in their public outdoor spaces,” according to a Sask. government release. “They will have the ability to make their own decisions about designating outdoor public places where alcohol can be consumed by individuals while balancing local interest and public safety concerns.”

However, on May 17, the Saskatchewan NDP Party opposed the bill during question period stating in order to facilitate further conversations with municipal stakeholders, an adjournment was requested.

“Since the discussion on this issue over a year ago from both sides of the assembly, we’ve heard some strong opinions both for and against,” said Nicole Sarauer, opposition critic for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

“We have been reaching out to municipal stakeholders specifically … they have been pretty clear that they want to make sure this legislative process is done thoughtfully and carefully.”

Jim Reiter, the Minister Responsible for the SLGA, said following question period his intent is to introduce the bill next fall with hopes of passing it next spring.

“Municipalities can make their own decisions on whether they want to do it or not,” said Reiter.

Sarauer said rural municipalities aren’t against the bill but they are wanting to be part of the consultation process within this bill.

