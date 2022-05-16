Saskatchewan introduces amendments to permit alcohol consumption in outdoor public places

Consuming alcohol in outdoor public places could soon be legal in Saskatchewan’s municipalities and parks.
The government of Saskatchewan presented amendments on Monday that would give municipalities and park authorities the choice to allow the consumption of liquor in outdoor public places for individuals of legal drinking age.
The introduced amendments would allow officials to make their own decisions about designating outdoor public places where alcohol can be consumed by individuals.
Municipalities and park authorities would also have the authority to balance local interest and public safety concerns, the government said in a media release on Monday.
“Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way,” Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Jim Reiter stated in the release.
In regards to private events, including weddings, where alcohol is being served or sold, people still need to acquire a permit from the SLGA.
