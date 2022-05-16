Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan introduces amendments to permit alcohol consumption in outdoor public places

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 5:19 pm
Amendments presented on Monday would provide Saskatchewan municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to permit alcohol consumption in outdoor public spaces. View image in full screen
Amendments presented on Monday would provide Saskatchewan municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to permit alcohol consumption in outdoor public spaces. File / Global News

Consuming alcohol in outdoor public places could soon be legal in Saskatchewan’s municipalities and parks.

The government of Saskatchewan presented amendments on Monday that would give municipalities and park authorities the choice to allow the consumption of liquor in outdoor public places for individuals of legal drinking age.

Read more: Saskatchewan government boosting development on potential hydrogen hub

The introduced amendments would allow officials to make their own decisions about designating outdoor public places where alcohol can be consumed by individuals.

Story continues below advertisement

Municipalities and park authorities would also have the authority to balance local interest and public safety concerns, the government said in a media release on Monday.

Trending Stories

“Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way,” Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Jim Reiter stated in the release.

In regards to private events, including weddings, where alcohol is being served or sold, people still need to acquire a permit from the SLGA.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagAlcohol tagLiquor tagSLGA tagSaskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority tagSaskatchewan Parks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers