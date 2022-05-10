Trial for 3 Calgary men charged with 1st-degree murder concludes

Send this page to someone via email

Three Calgary men charged with first-degree murder will be sentenced later this month.

Yahye Gabad, Tyrell Noskiye and Dwayne Turner were on trial following the death of Karson Goodeagle, 33, in 2020. All three began their judge-only trial last Monday.

A fourth person, Timothy Jones, was also charged with first-degree murder but died prior to the trial.

On Jan. 5, 2020, Goodeagle was found in the middle of the road on 11th Avenue S.W. and Centre Street by police just before 5 a.m.

According to the Crown, Goodeagle was in medical distress and was bleeding from several wounds on his body.

He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries despite life-saving efforts. An autopsy revealed that he suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, the Crown maintained all four men have a role to play in Goodeagle’s death and asked Justice Ola Malik to convict them of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

All four men could be seen surrounding and attacking Goodeagle according to the CCTV footage, the Crown said. Some of the accused appeared to have weapons on them and Crown prosecutors alleged Gabad was holding a knife which he used to strike Goodeagle’s torso area.

Gabad, Noskiye and Turner were working towards the same end goal and the CCTV footage showed that their actions were organized and planned, the Crown said.

Lawyers for Turner, Noskiye and Gabad rejected the Crown’s argument, saying some of the facts were incorrect. Video evidence, forensic evidence and witness testimony did not suggest that the attack was preplanned, they said.

The lawyers also argued that more evidence is needed to prove Turner and Gabad stabbed Goodeagle.

Defence argued that all three men are not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

A sentencing hearing for Turner, Noskiye and Gabad is scheduled for May 31.