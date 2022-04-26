Calgary police investigate hate-motivated assault downtown

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a hate-motivated assault against a vulnerable Calgarian in the city’s downtown.

Police were called to the 600 block of Centre Street on March 29 at approximately 11 p.m. for reports of an assault. Officers located a man who had injuries to his ribs and face and required medical attention upon arrival.

According to a Tuesday news release, the victim said he had been thrown to the ground by two unknown individuals who then kicked the victim multiple times. A security guard from a nearby building noticed the commotion and called police.

Investigators believe it was an unprovoked attack on the victim at this time.

Police said the suspects appear to be in their early twenties and at the time of the assault, one suspect was wearing a black long sleeve Crooks and Castle shirt with blue jeans and white Nike high-top sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing a gold or light brown Levi’s hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black jeans and white sneakers. Photos of the two suspects can be found by clicking here.

“Violence against vulnerable members of our city will not be tolerated,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen. “We are investigating this callous assault as a hate crime as we believe the victim was targeted due to his socio-economic standing.”

"Every Calgarian has the right to feel safe in our city and we are asking anyone who has information to come forward."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.