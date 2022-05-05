Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jurors expected to begin hearing evidence Thursday in sex assault trial of Jacob Hoggard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 7:42 am
Click to play video: 'Jury chosen in sexual assault trial of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard' Jury chosen in sexual assault trial of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
WATCH ABOVE: Jury chosen in sexual assault trial of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

TORONTO — Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

The first witness is scheduled to take the stand after prosecutors present an overview of their case this morning.

Hoggard, the frontman for the rock band Hedley, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under the age of 16.

Trending Stories

He was arrested and charged in 2018 and a preliminary hearing was held the following year.

Read more: Jury chosen in sex assault trial of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

Hoggard was originally set to face trial in January 2021 but the case was postponed on multiple occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw new jury trials put on hold for months.

Story continues below advertisement

The case involves two complainants, neither of whom can be identified under a publication ban. The identities of several witnesses are also protected under the ban.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagToronto tagsex assault tagHedley tagJacob Hoggard tagJacob Hoggard Trial tagjacob hoggard sex assault trial tagToronto trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers