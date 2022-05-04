Menu

Entertainment

Jury selection expected at sex assault trial for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 6:16 am
Click to play video: 'Jacob Hoggard case to go to trial' Jacob Hoggard case to go to trial
WATCH ABOVE: Jacob Hoggard case to go to trial – Jul 12, 2019

TORONTO — Jury selection is expected to begin today at the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

Hoggard, the frontman for the rock band Hedley, was charged in 2018 with sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference in connection with alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager.

He pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing in 2019.

The trial was initially set to begin in January 2021 but it was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

It is now set to run until early June.

Neither of the complainants can be identified due to a publication ban, nor can several witnesses who are expected to testify during trial.

