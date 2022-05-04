Menu

Crime

Calgary police respond to shooting in Forest Lawn

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted May 4, 2022 1:01 pm
calgary police car View image in full screen
Calgary police are responding to a shooting in the city's southeast neighbourhood of Forest Lawn on Wednesday morning. Global News

Calgary police are responding to a shooting in progress in Forest Lawn on Wednesday morning.

The shooting is happening on the 1300 block of 38 Street S.E., according to an emailed police statement.

Police say the CPS tactical team is assisting with the containment of a house while officers try to de-escalate the situation.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Police are telling people to stay away from the area.

More to come…

