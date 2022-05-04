Calgary police respond to shooting in Forest Lawn

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police are responding to a shooting in progress in Forest Lawn on Wednesday morning.

The shooting is happening on the 1300 block of 38 Street S.E., according to an emailed police statement.

Police say the CPS tactical team is assisting with the containment of a house while officers try to de-escalate the situation.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Police are telling people to stay away from the area.

More to come…