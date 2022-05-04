Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation with ties to Calgary and Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged four people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $400,000 worth of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

In December, Calgary’s Organized Crime Enforcement Team and Edmonton’s Gang Suppression Team began investigating a number of people who police said were believed to be involved in drug trafficking in Edmonton and Calgary.

Read more: 115 charges laid following drug trafficking operation in Calgary

Police said the investigation led to the search of two residences and several vehicles in early March in both of the Alberta cities. The Calgary properties were located in the 100 block of 24 Avenue S.W. and the 1100 block of 11 Street S.W., Calgary police said in a news release Wednesday.

More than $22,000 cash was seized, as well as methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine with a street value of about $380,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Mintesinot Tibebu Shiburu, 22, Amdeyesus Bekele Gedecho, 34, Sirack Zemuie Tesfai, 23, all of Calgary, and Tysean Antonio Michael Wawryk, 27, of Edmonton, were all charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and production of a controlled substance.

Shiburu has also been charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, uttering a forged document and several breaches of a release order.

Calgary police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.