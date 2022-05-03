Body found near construction site by Castle Frank Road ‘suspicious’: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a body was found near a construction site in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to a “medical complaint” around 4:46 p.m. Monday. The call was to the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue, just to the north of the Castle Frank Subway Station.

Police said a dead body was found when they began to investigate.

The “circumstances of the death appear suspicious,” according to Toronto police.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said it would not comment until the cause of death was determined.

A perimeter was setup in the area and the force’s forensic team is investigating.

