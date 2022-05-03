Menu

Crime

Body found near construction site by Castle Frank Road ‘suspicious’: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 9:02 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police are investigating after a body was found near a construction site in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to a “medical complaint” around 4:46 p.m. Monday. The call was to the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue, just to the north of the Castle Frank Subway Station.

Police said a dead body was found when they began to investigate.

The “circumstances of the death appear suspicious,” according to Toronto police.

Read more: Another person on list of ‘Canada’s most wanted’ arrested

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said it would not comment until the cause of death was determined.

Trending Stories

A perimeter was setup in the area and the force’s forensic team is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

