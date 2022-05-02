Another person on list of ‘Canada’s most wanted’ arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Another person on a list of “Canada’s most wanted” individuals has been arrested and charged, police say.

Toronto police said that the arrest was in relation to a robbery investigation dubbed Project Heavy Bag.

Police said a robbery happened at a retail location in the area of Carlingview Drive and Dixon Road on April 1, 2021 when two men forced an employee at gunpoint to give them access.

The two men then allegedly assaulted a second victim and forced them to open safes.

The suspects fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle with more than $1 million in garbage bags, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A significant development in the case came around a month and a half later.

On May 17, 2021, there was an attempted home invasion in the Steeles and Kipling avenues area, where armed suspects tried to gain entry to a unit, but failed and fled before officers arrived, police said.

“A sum of money, identified to have been obtained during the robbery on April 1, 2021, was found within the unit,” police allege.

Police continued their investigation and were able to identify “several suspects.”

Last September, search warrants were executed that allegedly resulted in clothing, seven handguns, high-capacity magazines, “numerous” rounds of ammunition, body armour, cocaine and cash being seized.

Police previously announced seven arrests in relation to the investigation — three men and four women.

One suspect, identified as 22-year-old Toronto resident Emmanuel Rawson, remained outstanding.

Last week, when the Bolo Program announced its “Top 25” initiative listing the “most wanted” individuals in Canada, Rawson was marked as number 23.

Bolo, which stands for “be on the lookout,” is a program that amplifies wanted notices.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said “through continued investigation” Rawson was arrested on Friday and is facing seven charges including two counts of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

2 of ‘Canada’s most wanted’ arrested since initiative started

Rawson is the second person on the “Canada’s most wanted” list to be arrested since it was released last week.

Abilaziz Mohamed, marked number one, was arrested just hours after the initiative started.

An “unprecedented” reward of up to $250,000 was being offered for information leading to Mohamed’s arrest.

He has since been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald.

0:48 Exclusive new details about the arrest of ‘Canada’s Number One’ most wanted fugitive Exclusive new details about the arrest of ‘Canada’s Number One’ most wanted fugitive