Canada’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested at Ajax hospital: sources

The man labelled Canada’s most wanted fugitive, arrested just hours after an unprecedented $250,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest, was picked up after being spotted inside a Durham Regional hospital.

Police sources tell Global News that 32-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed, identified by The Bolo Program (BOLO stands for be on the lookout) on Tuesday morning as being the number one most wanted fugitive on the Top 25 list, was being treated at Ajax Pickering Hospital when a keen-eyed staff member noticed a man matching the description of the suspect.

Mohamed’s picture was being widely televised and published in news reports. Sources say the suspect presented fake identification at the hospital.

Toronto police announced Wednesday that “anonymous information was received about the location of Abilaziz Mohamed and he was subsequently arrested” Tuesday night. But police did not indicate where the arrest took place leading to widespread speculation online that someone close to the accused had provided a tip, anxious to cash in on the reward.

A spokesperson for Lakeridge Health which includes Ajax Pickering Hospital would not comment on the arrest citing privacy concerns.

Mohamed is accused of the first-degree murder of Craig MacDonald, a 43-year-old father of five and grandfather who was fatally shot in the parking lot of Scarborough Boston Pizza last October. A first-degree murder warrant was issued just days later for Mohamed’s arrest.

MacDonald’s sister, Drema MacDonald, told Global News she was astounded by this latest revelation.

“I am blown away that on the very day that his face was all over the news, he happened to go to a hospital. I am grateful that the Bolo program amplified my brother’s case to get the accused killer’s face out there for all to see,” said MacDonald. She is also impressed by the fact that it does not appear the tipster was motivated by the reward.

At Tuesday’s Bolo Top 25 launch, Interim Police Chief James Ramer said it was believed Mohamed was somewhere in the GTA.

The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.