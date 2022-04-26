Bolo program announces list of ‘Canada’s most wanted,’ including several sought by Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

The Bolo program has announced a top 25 list of “Canada’s most wanted” individuals, including several who are sought by the Toronto Police Service.

The list released Tuesday also includes individuals wanted by police services in York Region, Windsor, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as people wanted by the RCMP, OPP, Sûreté du Québec, SPAL and U.S. Marshals Service.

Bolo, which stands for “be on the lookout,” is a program that amplifies wanted notices.

Of the 25 individuals on the list, 12 are wanted by the Toronto Police Service, including Abilaziz Mohamed, who is listed as the most wanted person.

An “unprecedented” reward of up to $250,000 is being offered for information leading to Mohamed’s arrest.

He is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald.

According to the Bolo program website, emergency crews were called just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2021 to a Boston Pizza near Morningside and Milner avenues in Scarborough.

MacDonald had been shot in the parking lot after an altercation inside the restaurant, according to Bolo.

“He was a hard-working man who had five children, two stepchildren, and a granddaughter,” the website states.

“MacDonald worked at Providence Health and was a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had gone to Boston Pizza with friends and family that night to watch a Leafs game.”

View image in full screen Craig MacDonald was shot in the parking lot of a Boston Pizza on Oct. 13, 2021. Bolo Program

The Bolo program said investigators believe Mohamed is still in the Greater Toronto Area “actively evading arrest.”

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

All of the individuals who are in the top 10 of the “most wanted” list are wanted for murder.

Other alleged crimes in the list include attempted murder, accessory after the fact, manslaughter, armed robbery and human trafficking.

These Toronto suspects are also in the top 25, wanted for the following alleged offences:

Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, who is also known as Tommy Ngo. Officials said he is wanted for the murder of Russell Sahadeo in 2015.

Jabreel Elmi, wanted for the murder of Thane Murray in 2021.

Darriel Thompson, wanted for the murder of Minyall Wur in 2021.

Usman Kassim. Officials said he is wanted for several offences in connection with incidents in 2020 and 2021, including attempted murder.

Arian Ghasemmanesh, wanted for the manslaughter of Shahriyar Safarian in 2021 and arson with disregard for human life.

Abdelmunieum Abdalla, wanted for the murder of Andre Rodriguez in 2020.

Emmanuel Rawson, wanted for armed robbery in 2021.

Rosaleen Wallace, wanted for the manslaughter of Peter Wallace in 1987.

Stephen Duong, wanted for an armed robbery in 2012.

Images of those listed in the top 25 can be seen below.

More information about each case can be found on the Bolo Program website.

The website says that the top 25 most wanted will be “frequently updated.”