‘Canada’s most wanted’ arrested hours after new Bolo Program campaign starts

A man listed number one on a list of “Canada’s most wanted” was arrested hours after the Bolo Program launched a new “top 25” campaign, officials say.
On Tuesday, the Bolo Program announced a top 25 list of “Canada’s most wanted” individuals, including several who are sought by the Toronto Police Service.
Of the 25 individuals on the list, 12 were listed as being wanted by the Toronto Police Service, including Abilaziz Mohamed, who was listed as the most wanted person.
Read more: Bolo Program announces list of ‘Canada’s most wanted,’ including several sought by Toronto police
Bolo, which stands for “be on the lookout,” is a program that amplifies wanted notices.
An “unprecedented” reward of up to $250,000 was being offered for information leading to Mohamed’s arrest.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, Toronto police said anonymous information was received Tuesday evening about Mohamed’s location.
“Yesterday, Abilaziz Mohamed was Bolo’s number one wanted suspect. Today, he is in Toronto Police Service custody charged with the murder of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald thanks to information provided by a member of the public,” Toronto police Chief James Ramer said in the release.
“We hope this provides a small amount of closure for the victim’s family. We work proudly and effectively with our Bolo partners and this successful arrest sends a clear message to those who continue to evade justice: you will be found.”
According to the Bolo Program website, emergency crews were called just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2021 to a Boston Pizza near Morningside and Milner avenues in Scarborough.
Read more: Family of Scarborough father shot to death says they never imagined he’d be victim of gun violence
MacDonald had been shot in the parking lot after an altercation inside the restaurant, according to Bolo.
“He was a hard-working man who had five children, two stepchildren, and a granddaughter,” the website said.
“MacDonald worked at Providence Health and was a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs.”
Craig’s Sister, Drema MacDonald, told Global News Craig was “just a really good guy and everyone loved him.”
“He just had this way about him with connecting with people. He had friends from all different ages, all different backgrounds. He was just a very welcoming person,” she said.
Drema said Craig went to the Boston Pizza after watching a Leafs game.
“He wasnt there very long. Everything changed in 40 minutes that he was there,” she said.
“He crossed paths with this person and there was an altercation. They did, you know, go their separate ways. Unfortunately, the suspect came back from his car with a gun and shot Craig when Craig exited through the side door to have a cigarette.”
Drema said Tuesday that she worked continuously over the past six months to make the public aware of Craig’s case and the fact that Mohamed was wanted.
“I can’t go anywhere without searching for him,” she said, adding that she was always on the lookout.
She said that most of all, they want Craig back, but also to see an arrest made.
“It’s like salt in the wounds, in open wounds to have him still out there,” she said Tuesday.
“It’s just such an unsettling feeling and I just want him to pay for what he did.”
Officials said it was believed Mohamed was still in the Greater Toronto Area.
He has since been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
Comments