Canada

21 puppies surrendered to SPCA in northern B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'BC SPCA caring for 21 surrendered puppies' BC SPCA caring for 21 surrendered puppies
The BC SPCA South Peace location is asking for support from the public to provide urgently needed care for 21 puppies after their stray mothers gave birth to them on a local property.

Twenty-one puppies that were surrendered this week will go up for adoption in a month or so, says the BC SPCA.

According to the animal-care organization, the puppies were surrendered at its South Peace location in Dawson Creek.

“The pups came into our care after two females, believed to be strays, gave birth to them on a property,” said BC SPCA manager Candace Buchamer.

“Sadly, one of the female mothers died, possibly from antifreeze poisoning, but the surviving mom and all 21 week-old puppies were brought to the shelter for care.”

The SPCA said the South Peace branch did an emergency intake of the surviving mom, named Shadow, and the 21 pups.

A collage showing three of the surrendered puppies. View image in full screen
A collage showing three of the surrendered puppies. BC SPCA

“Shadow was suffering from mastitis, but responded quickly to the antibiotics she was prescribed and is doing well,” said Buchamer, adding the dog is nursing her four smallest pups, who are only one-third of the size of their brothers and sisters.

For the remaining 17 puppies, foster homes were quickly found.

“These adorable puppies have had a rough start, especially the ones who lost their mom,” said Buchamer. “They will all need a lot of care and supplies over the coming weeks.”

The SPCA says the puppies will undergo deworming plus spaying and neutering, and will be ready for adoption in three to four weeks.

Shadow will also be available for adoption once her pups are weaned and she is spayed.

More information about adoption or how to donate can be found on the BC SPCA’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
